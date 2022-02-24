MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $392.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

