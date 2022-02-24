MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 422.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,508,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49.

