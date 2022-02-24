MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,543 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

