MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -323.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.