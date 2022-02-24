Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Boston Partners raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $17,950,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $19,226,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Compass Point boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

