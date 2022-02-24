Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

