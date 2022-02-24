Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $213.87 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.