Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.84 Million in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $586.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

