Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Doma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $110,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $18,500,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.