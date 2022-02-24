Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $209.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.20 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

