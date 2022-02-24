Craig Hallum Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $270.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $410.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.24 and a 200-day moving average of $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

