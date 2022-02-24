Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,768 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

