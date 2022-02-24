Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

BLX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.