Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Saia by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $256.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

