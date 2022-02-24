Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Post were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Post by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

