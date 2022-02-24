Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

