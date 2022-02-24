Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 52.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Nomura stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

