Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IBTI stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.