Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 86,617 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,617 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNLN opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

