Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCOA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

