Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.