Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ducommun by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

