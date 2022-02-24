Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

