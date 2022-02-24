$2.96 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.01. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,312.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.00 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

