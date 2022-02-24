Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

