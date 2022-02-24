Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,128 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameren were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

