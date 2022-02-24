Morgan Stanley Sells 40,715 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WEX were worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEX by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

