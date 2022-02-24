Royal Bank of Canada Sells 153,527 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,527 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW opened at $120.22 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.