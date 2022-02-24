Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,170,000 after purchasing an additional 82,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $118.40 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

