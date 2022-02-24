Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

SCHM opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

