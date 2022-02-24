Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.