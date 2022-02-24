Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

