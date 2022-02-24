Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
