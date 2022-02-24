The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $120.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.76.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $259.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

