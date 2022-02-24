Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,780 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,223,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

