Man Group plc Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

