Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 170,382 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 193,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

