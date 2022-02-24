Morgan Stanley Buys 29,442 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.