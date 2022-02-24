Morgan Stanley Has $48.96 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $48,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $239,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

