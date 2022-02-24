ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $977.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,140,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,838,000 after acquiring an additional 277,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

