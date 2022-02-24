Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Perficient were worth $46,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $82,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

