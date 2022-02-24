VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $47,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.