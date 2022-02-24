Morgan Stanley Sells 13,581 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $45,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

