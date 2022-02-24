Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 803 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 106,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

