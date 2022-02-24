Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $315,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $56,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $3,090,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $191.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.89. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

