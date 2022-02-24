8,297 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

