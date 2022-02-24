Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $946.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

