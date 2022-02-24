Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

