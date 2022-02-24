Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.25.

CIGI opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

