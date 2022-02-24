Berenberg Bank Cuts Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Price Target to €300.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €306.00 ($347.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

