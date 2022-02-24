Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.